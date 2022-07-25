Hidroelectrica's output down 30% YoY, still in line with multi-annual average

The output of state-controlled Hidroelectrica, the largest energy producer in Romania, dropped in the first half of the year by 30% (3 TWh) compared to last year, when the company managed to deliver over 10 TWh. But last year was a very good hydrological year, while this year is marked by a severe drought.

"In the first half of the year, we have almost 3 TWh less than last year. However, it should be noted that last year was characterized by a surplus of hydrology. We will probably produce around 14 TWh this year, compared to the 14.5-14.6 TWh annual average," according to sources within the company consulted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

If indeed these estimates for the whole year are fulfilled, the decrease in production compared to last year will be about 15%, bad news anyway considering the current context.

At the same time, the degree of filling in the reservoirs of Hidroelectrica is the lowest, for the month of July, in the last five years.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)