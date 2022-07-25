Water flow on the Danube is one-third of what it should be this time of year

The flow rate of the Danube river at the point of entry to Romania’s section will decrease over the next week to the value of 1,850 cubic meters per second (m3/sec), which is roughly one-third of the multi-annual average for the month of July (5,350 m /s), according to the forecast made by the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA), valid until July 30, 2022.

Hydrologists have predicted for July a maximum flow of 3,500 m3/sec and a minimum of 2,500m3/sec, while the multi-annual average for the month is 5,350 m3/sec.

However, at this moment, the Danube’s flow has decreased due to drought and excessive heat below 2,000 m3/sec, respectively at 1,850 m3/sec, Bursa.ro reported.

The low levels of water put at risk, in principle, the river transportation, the output of Hidroelectrica’s power plant and the function of the Cernavoda nuclear plant.

In 2003, the nuclear plant at Cernavoda was shut down when the flow dropped to 1,800 m3/sec. Minister of environment Barna Tanczos assured this year on July 6 that the functioning of the nuclear plant is not at risk.

(Photo source: Viocara/Dreamstime.com)