HackHER: Team behind interior design app wins Bucharest hackathon for women startup founders

The team behind Make It Home (pictured), an interior design app founded by Ioana Anuţoiu, was the big winner of HackHER, a hackathon for diverse teams launched by Women in Tech®Romania and Bravva Angels.

The event saw women startup founders team up with IT specialists to develop technical and digital strategies for their ideas and products. Three finalists were awarded EUR 5,000, EUR 2,500, and EUR 1,000.

The winner of the grand prize received EUR 5,000 in cash and EUR 5,000 in AWS cloud credit from Techcelerator.

The second prize, amounting to EUR 2,500, went to the WowLab team, which worked on a Metaverse solution for science education founded by Anca Tănăsescu.

The third prize, amounting to EUR 1,000, went to the team that worked on Qube App, a digital marketing AO app founded by Tori Popescu and Sinziana Vlăduţu.

Fifty women startup founders and IT specialists participated in the event, in eight teams covering diverse skills and genres.

The hackathon aimed to support women startup founders in developing technical solutions for their ideas or products with the help of experts and mentors present. The teams could work for six hours with 13 mentors specializing in various areas, such as coaching, UX/UI design, gaming, WEB 3 and business development, investor relations, and data security.

The jury tasked with selecting the winning teams was made up of Jeremy de France, Co-founder – Graphee; Cătălina Dodu, Partner & Cybersecurity Leader - EY Romania; Marius Istrate, Investor – TechAngels; Simona Lăpușan, Co-founder - Zitec & Mirro.io; Diana Țarfulea, Director of Engineering- Adobe Romania; and Lara Tassan Zanin, Head of EIB Group Office Romania - European Investment Bank.

(Photo courtesy of HackHER)

