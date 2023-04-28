Agriculture

Empowering Women in Agrifood: Acceleration program opens registrations for 2023 edition

28 April 2023

Empowering Women in Agrifood, an acceleration program dedicated to female entrepreneurs at the start of their journey, has opened the registrations for the 2023 edition. Applications can be submitted until June 1 by women entrepreneurs with a business idea or a functioning startup less than two years old.

Ten entrepreneurs will undergo intense mentoring and growth in business, training and continuous support, with access to an international community of specialists in the field. They will also have the chance to win financing of up to EUR 10,000 and access to investors, business angels and cooperatives.

The program activities will take place online over six months, between June and November 2023.

Further details are available here.

Empowering Women in Agrifood is an acceleration program developed by EIT Food, the largest food innovation community in the world, organized by Impact Hub Bucharest and supported by Raiffeisen Bank. EIT Food is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.

The program is in its third edition in 2023. So far, it has supported 20 entrepreneurs from the agrifood sector and provided EUR 30,000 in total funding.

The winners of EWA 2021 were Eugenia Ana Bucur, with the startup Innovati Foods, who obtained the first prize and funding of EUR 10,000, and Annamaria Kiss, from Anna's Urban Garden, who won the second prize and EUR 5,000.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

1

