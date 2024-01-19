Healthcare

Growing tensions in Romania's public healthcare sector

19 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medical staff in public hospitals demonstrated on January 18 in front of the Ministry of Finance in Bucharest for a 20% wage hike, accusing precarious incomes. 

A working group was formed at the level of the Government, made up of representatives of the medical staff's association Sanitas, of the Ministries of Finance, Labour and Health, which "has ten days to find solutions," according to Viorel Huşanu, president of Sanitas, Bucharest branch, quoted by Bursa.ro.

"If no solutions are found in these days, we will continue our protests. We have enough signatures to trigger even a general strike. These days, as we said, we are giving the Government a break to find solutions; we will picket all the ministries departments, Labour, Finance and Health, after which we will establish another calendar to which all health unions will join us," Huşanu added.

In related news, general practitioners (family doctors) protested across the whole country against a 30% cut of the fees paid by the public insurance system CNAS for the services delivered to their patients. The cut was put on hold "at least until June 30," representatives of the medical staff announced after talks with CNAS, Europafm.ro reported.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Growing tensions in Romania's public healthcare sector

19 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medical staff in public hospitals demonstrated on January 18 in front of the Ministry of Finance in Bucharest for a 20% wage hike, accusing precarious incomes. 

A working group was formed at the level of the Government, made up of representatives of the medical staff's association Sanitas, of the Ministries of Finance, Labour and Health, which "has ten days to find solutions," according to Viorel Huşanu, president of Sanitas, Bucharest branch, quoted by Bursa.ro.

"If no solutions are found in these days, we will continue our protests. We have enough signatures to trigger even a general strike. These days, as we said, we are giving the Government a break to find solutions; we will picket all the ministries departments, Labour, Finance and Health, after which we will establish another calendar to which all health unions will join us," Huşanu added.

In related news, general practitioners (family doctors) protested across the whole country against a 30% cut of the fees paid by the public insurance system CNAS for the services delivered to their patients. The cut was put on hold "at least until June 30," representatives of the medical staff announced after talks with CNAS, Europafm.ro reported.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System