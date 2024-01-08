Healthcare

Romanian public healthcare employees ready to strike over hospital staff shortages

08 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Public healthcare workers in Romania are considering going on a general strike in February over low salaries and the severe staff shortages in hospitals. 

Hirings have been blocked for doctors, nurses, and assistants due to government austerity measures, and managers have to wait for a lengthy approval before being able to expand their teams. In the hospitals in Bucharest, nearly 900 doctors are needed, and the situation is even worse nationwide.

The situation is critical even when it comes to the staff supposed to provide medical assistance in school clinics. Bucharest's schools and kindergartens have 461 general medicine clinics, but only 127 doctors, leaving one doctor to handle over 3,000 children.

“Last year, when positions were blocked throughout the budgetary system, we told the prime minister that we cannot function. [...] It has come to a point where one nurse has to do the work of two, or a doctor has to run between two different floors or sections, and so on. The deficit at the national level is over 30,000 positions. Meanwhile, more have retired or left the system,” said Viorel Hușanu, president of the SANITAS Bucharest union branch, cited by Euronews.

The union official also said that the occupancy rate for doctor and nurse positions stood at 80% and 75%, respectively.

“The patient should never suffer because of the incorrect decisions of politicians. It's not our decision to go on strike. We still have the door open for negotiations. Still, we will ensure one-third of the necessary capacity, and we will cover emergencies so that everyone can benefit from a minimum level of medical care,” he added.

The Bucharest College of Physicians added its voice to those asking for more positions to be filled in the Romanian healthcare system. "As the president of the Bucharest College of Physicians, I appeal to the authorities to identify solutions quickly for unblocking positions and organizing competitions in accordance with legal procedures. This measure would also facilitate the integration of those who have completed their Residency and passed their specialty exams into the public healthcare system, allowing them to find employment," said Prof. Dr. Cătălina Poiană, president of the Bucharest College of Physicians, cited by Agerpres.

Difficult situations are encountered especially in the Emergency Rooms of some medical units due to the insufficient number of doctors, warns CMMB.

"We are facing a paradox. We desperately need doctors, there are vacant positions in hospitals, and we have doctors, at least from the perspective of those who have completed their Residency, but hirings are blocked. Young doctors want to stay in the country and will opt for jobs in medical units where they can perform," Cătălina Poiană added. 

Staff shortages in hospitals were brought to national attention recently as the "Dr. Victor Gomoiu" Clinical Hospital for Children in Bucharest, flooded with flu cases, came at the risk of suspending its operations.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Thicha Satapitanon | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Romanian public healthcare employees ready to strike over hospital staff shortages

08 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Public healthcare workers in Romania are considering going on a general strike in February over low salaries and the severe staff shortages in hospitals. 

Hirings have been blocked for doctors, nurses, and assistants due to government austerity measures, and managers have to wait for a lengthy approval before being able to expand their teams. In the hospitals in Bucharest, nearly 900 doctors are needed, and the situation is even worse nationwide.

The situation is critical even when it comes to the staff supposed to provide medical assistance in school clinics. Bucharest's schools and kindergartens have 461 general medicine clinics, but only 127 doctors, leaving one doctor to handle over 3,000 children.

“Last year, when positions were blocked throughout the budgetary system, we told the prime minister that we cannot function. [...] It has come to a point where one nurse has to do the work of two, or a doctor has to run between two different floors or sections, and so on. The deficit at the national level is over 30,000 positions. Meanwhile, more have retired or left the system,” said Viorel Hușanu, president of the SANITAS Bucharest union branch, cited by Euronews.

The union official also said that the occupancy rate for doctor and nurse positions stood at 80% and 75%, respectively.

“The patient should never suffer because of the incorrect decisions of politicians. It's not our decision to go on strike. We still have the door open for negotiations. Still, we will ensure one-third of the necessary capacity, and we will cover emergencies so that everyone can benefit from a minimum level of medical care,” he added.

The Bucharest College of Physicians added its voice to those asking for more positions to be filled in the Romanian healthcare system. "As the president of the Bucharest College of Physicians, I appeal to the authorities to identify solutions quickly for unblocking positions and organizing competitions in accordance with legal procedures. This measure would also facilitate the integration of those who have completed their Residency and passed their specialty exams into the public healthcare system, allowing them to find employment," said Prof. Dr. Cătălina Poiană, president of the Bucharest College of Physicians, cited by Agerpres.

Difficult situations are encountered especially in the Emergency Rooms of some medical units due to the insufficient number of doctors, warns CMMB.

"We are facing a paradox. We desperately need doctors, there are vacant positions in hospitals, and we have doctors, at least from the perspective of those who have completed their Residency, but hirings are blocked. Young doctors want to stay in the country and will opt for jobs in medical units where they can perform," Cătălina Poiană added. 

Staff shortages in hospitals were brought to national attention recently as the "Dr. Victor Gomoiu" Clinical Hospital for Children in Bucharest, flooded with flu cases, came at the risk of suspending its operations.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Thicha Satapitanon | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel