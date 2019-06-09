Romania Insider
Romanian recycling group gets EUR 66 mln syndicated loan
06 September 2019
Green Group, a Romanian group that includes six companies specialized in recycling, has signed a EUR 66 million syndicated loan with a group of four local banks: ING Bank, Unicredit Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank and OTP Bank Romania. ING Bank Romania coordinated the financing.

The group will use the loan to refinance its outstanding loans and finance new projects and development investments.

Green Group is an important player on the European market for treating and recycling plastic waste and electrical equipment. The group has invested EUR 170 million in recycling facilities and has a recycling and production capacity of 460,000 tons per year.

Investment fund Abris Capital took over the group in 2016.

