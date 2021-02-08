Profile picture for user sfodor
Business

Green car sales in Romania, up 33% in 2020

08 February 2021
The total sales of green vehicles in Romania reached 8,902 units in 2020, up by a third compared to the previous year, according to data from the Car Producers and Importers Association APIA, quoted by Agerpres.

Hybrid car sales were still the highest in this segment, with 5,019 units in 2020, up 5.2% compared to 2019.

Sales of electric cars increased by 89% to reach 2,846 units. The sales of plug-in electric vehicles increased by 158%, reaching 1,037 units.

The share of green vehicles in the new car sales in Romania increased to 7.1% in 2020, from 4.2% in 2019.

The overall new car sales in Romania dropped by close to 22% last year, to 125,000 units.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

