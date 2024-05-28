Grampet launches major railway grain transhipment terminal on Romania-Ukraine border

Romania's private railway operator Grampet, a major logistics operator in Romania and Central and South-Eastern Europe, will inaugurate on May 31 a transhipment terminal for agricultural products on the border with Ukraine, following a EUR 10 million investment, Economica.net announced. The terminal was completed in early April and tested meanwhile.

The new complex in Dornești will allow the transhipment of 240,000 tonnes of grain and agricultural products per month (3 million tonnes per year), thus becoming a strategic point in streamlining the traffic of goods between Ukraine and the port of Constanța.

Grampet, controlled by local businessman Gruia Stoica, says it is the largest transhipment terminal for agricultural products in Europe.

"It is a remarkable achievement for Grampet, but also for Romania, and we want to thank our Ukrainian partners and all those who were involved in the completion of the project," said Gruia Stoica, president of Grampet Group.

The terminal is equipped with a wagon loading station (128 m long) and an unloading station (120 m long), which allow the simultaneous loading/unloading of eight wagons. The equipment is similar to that of the terminals in sea and river ports, which makes it possible to transport products without quality loss.

Founded 25 years ago, the Grampet group of companies is today the largest railway group and private logistics operator in Romania and Central and South-Eastern Europe.

Its flagship company - Grup Feroviar Român (GFR) - is the largest private railway operator in Romania, with a strategic position in key industries such as Oil & Gas, Construction or Agriculture. At the same time, 20% of the transports carried out by GFR are international.

