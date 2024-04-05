Romania’s Grampet completes EUR 10 mln railway transhipment terminal at border with Ukraine

Romania’s private railway operator Grampet announced it completed a EUR 10 million transhipment terminal for agricultural products located in Dorneşti (Suceava county), on the border with Ukraine. The facility, needed because of the different train gauges in Romania (and Europe) and Ukraine, is currently being tested.

The largest transhipment terminal for agricultural products in Europe will be inaugurated immediately after the completion of the test period.

The maximum loading/unloading capacity of the terminal, designed to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, is 500 tonnes of cargo/hour.

“The new complex in Dorneşti will allow the transport of 240,000 tonnes of grain and agricultural products monthly, thus becoming a strategic point in smoothing the traffic of goods to the port Constanţa. This investment is yet another proof of the commitment we assumed 25 years ago to contribute to the development of rail transport infrastructure in Romania and to connect us to the region,” said Gruia Stoica, president of Grampet Group, quoted by Bursa.ro.

With a maximum designed capacity of 3 million tonnes, the complex is equipped with a wagon loading station (128 m long) and an unloading station (120 m long), which allow the simultaneous loading/unloading of 8 wagons.

The facilities are similar to those of the terminals in sea and river ports, which makes it possible to transport products without loss of quality and at maximum capacity.

(Photo source: the company)