Romania's Govt. pays 8.4% yield for 14-yr bonds

Romania's Treasury issued on September 14 RON 290 mln of bonds with a maturity of 164 months at an average yield of 8.4%, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced.

The Treasury set a RON 300 mln target, and banks placed orders for RON 407 mln of bonds but eventually, only RON 290 mln of papers were sold in order to keep the financing cost under control.

The yield paid for bonds with the same maturity was 8.1% in August, when the issue maturing in April 2036 was opened last time.

The yields paid for significantly lower maturities, of some 5 years, are above 8% as well: 8.1% for the 58-months bonds issued at the end of last week.

