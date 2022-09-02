Business

Romania's Finance Ministry launches new bond issues for population

02 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Finance Ministry launched on Thursday, September 1, several new state bond issues for the population through its Tezaur and Fidelis programs.

The Tezaur bonds in lei pay a yearly coupon of 7.75% for the one-year maturity and 7.9% for the two-year maturity.

The new Fidelis bonds come in three issues: one in lei, with a maturity of three years and a yearly coupon of 8%, and two in euro with maturities of 1 and 2 years and yearly coupons of 1.85%, respectively 2.65%, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Tezaur bonds sell through the Treasury and Romanian Post offices, while the Fidelis bonds sell through banks and brokerage firms and are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The difference is that the holders of Tezaur bonds have no option but to keep them until maturity, while those who buy Fidelis bonds can later sell them through the BVB.

Investors who want to buy Fidelis bonds must invest a minimum of RON 5,000 or EUR 1,000. There's no such limit for Tezaur bonds.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania's Finance Ministry launches new bond issues for population

02 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Finance Ministry launched on Thursday, September 1, several new state bond issues for the population through its Tezaur and Fidelis programs.

The Tezaur bonds in lei pay a yearly coupon of 7.75% for the one-year maturity and 7.9% for the two-year maturity.

The new Fidelis bonds come in three issues: one in lei, with a maturity of three years and a yearly coupon of 8%, and two in euro with maturities of 1 and 2 years and yearly coupons of 1.85%, respectively 2.65%, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The Tezaur bonds sell through the Treasury and Romanian Post offices, while the Fidelis bonds sell through banks and brokerage firms and are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The difference is that the holders of Tezaur bonds have no option but to keep them until maturity, while those who buy Fidelis bonds can later sell them through the BVB.

Investors who want to buy Fidelis bonds must invest a minimum of RON 5,000 or EUR 1,000. There's no such limit for Tezaur bonds.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM