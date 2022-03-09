Romanian Govt. rejects rumours about draft bill on state of military crisis

Romanian minister of defence Vasile Dincu denied that the Government is preparing to create the legal framework for instating a state of military crisis that would allow authorities, among others, to gradually conscript categories of men aged 18-60 under given circumstances.

Such a draft bill has been circulated for days, and it was reportedly supposed to be discussed by the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) on March 7.

"The project leaked to the media is a collection of provisions from several laws, without a statement of reasons, without details. It is not on the table now. It was a draft, it was not ready to be launched for public debate. When we have a project, we will inform the public opinion," Vasile Dincu said, according to Hotnews.ro.

However, the 24-page draft published by Economica.net includes a statement of reasons, invoking the "context generated by the security situation on the eastern flank of NATO."

Under the draft circulated in the media, a crisis situation could be instated at the proposal of the minister of defence, approved by the prime minister and enacted by a decision of the Supreme Council of National Defense. The reasons for enacting such a state of crisis are rather broad, and this was a point of criticism.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)