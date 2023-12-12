Government rewards Romanian winners of school Olympiads with cash awards

144 student Olympians from this year's international school Olympiads received financial awards from the Government for the medals they won at competitions. The awards total RON 3.9 million (EUR 784,000).

The awards, some of which were given to the teachers who prepared the students and their schools, were given during a ceremony at the National Theater in Bucharest, as announced by the Ministry of Education in a press release. Romanian minister of education Ligia Deca was present at the event.

All in all, 144 Olympian students who won 174 medals, prizes, and mentions at 30 international Olympiads and regional contests in various subjects (juniors and seniors) were awarded, as well as 162 teachers who prepared them and the 72 originating schools.

“Out of the total 174 medals/prizes, Romanian students won 6 gold medals (with maximum points), 53 gold medals/first prizes, 61 silver medals/second prizes, 32 bronze medals/third prizes, and 22 mentions/equivalent diplomas." the Ministry of Education also said.

"For the teacher/teachers who prepared the student/students, a single financial incentive is awarded, in the largest amount provided for one of their awarded students. In cases where the awarded student was prepared by two or more teachers, the financial incentive is divided equally among all the preparing teachers. For the school that the student/students attend or have attended, a prize is awarded, in the amount provided for each awarded student. In this case, the incentives received will be used for equipment, prioritizing the disciplines corresponding to the achievement of the academic performance," according to the source.

Awards range from RON 3,500 (EUR 700) to RON 20,000 (EUR 4,000), depending on the result of the student.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)