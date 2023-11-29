Romanian team at Balkan Olympiad in Informatics for Juniors wins one gold, three silver medals

The Romanian representatives at the Balkan Olympiad in Informatics for Juniors won a gold medal and three silver ones.

From November 25 to 28, 2023, North Macedonia, with the support of Romania through the Ministry of Education and the Society for Excellence and Performance in Informatics, organized the 16th edition of the Balkan Olympiad in Informatics for Juniors (JBOI), the oldest international informatics competition for this age group.

The competition took place in an online format, according to the Romanian Ministry of Education.

The Romanian representative team was hosted in Craiova, with the tests taking place at the "Frații Buzești" National College. Romanian students Neacșu Matei (gold), Mureșan Luca Valentin (silver), Iorgulescu Andrei Paul (silver), and Petrean Roland (silver) won medals.

The team was coordinated by representatives of the Society for Excellence and Performance in Informatics, who ensured the selection and training of the team, prof. Marius Nicoli, and stud. Liviu Silion.

(Photo source: Ministerul Educatiei on Facebook)