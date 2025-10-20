District 4 mayor tops poll for Bucharest City Hall, election date yet to be announced

District 4 mayor Daniel Băluță of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) is currently the frontrunner in the race for Bucharest City Hall, according to a new CURS poll released on Sunday, October 19, and quoted by Agerpres. However, the election dates are yet to be set by the government, and the official candidates have not been confirmed.

The survey shows Daniel Băluță leading with 25% of voting intentions, followed by Cătălin Drulă of the Save Romania Union (USR) and District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu of the National Liberal Party (PNL), both tied at 18%.

Independent candidate Anca Alexandrescu is credited with 10%, while Cristian Popescu Piedone of PNRR garners 9%. Virgil Alexandru Zidaru (Makaveli) and Mihai Enache of the nationalist AUR party each received 5%, followed by Vlad Gheorghe (DREPT) and Ana Ciceală (SENS) with 3% each.

“The results indicate a tight race between PSD, USR, and PNL, with a fragmented electorate and no clear frontrunner,” reads the survey.

The poll was conducted between October 8 and 17 on a sample of 1,072 respondents representative of Bucharest’s adult population. The margin of error is ±3%, with a 95% confidence level.

For the Bucharest General Council, USR leads with 22%, followed by PSD and AUR, each with 21%. PNL stands at 16%, while the Young People’s Party (POT) and SOS Romania both register 5%. REPER is credited with 4%, and the Nationalist Reform Party (PNR) with 3%.

According to CURS, 51% of respondents believe 2026 would be the right time to hold the next mayoral election in the capital, citing financial constraints. Meanwhile, 28% said the interim administration could continue for now, and 19% called for elections as soon as possible.

“The data reflect a majority preference for postponing the election, amid a perception of financial and political instability,” the survey said.

Among PSD, PNL, and USR supporters, only 22% favor a joint candidate from the coalition parties, while 71% oppose the idea.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced last Friday that he will propose setting a date for the Bucharest mayoral election this week. Speaking on Radio Romania Actualități, Bolojan said the vote could take place either on November 30 or December 7.

“The calendar allows for it, and I will support organizing these elections either on the last Sunday of November or the first Sunday of December,” Bolojan said. “PSD has raised in the coalition the condition that each party should have its own candidate. Even though this wasn’t part of the original agreement, I see no issue with it, what matters is that elections are held in Bucharest.”

According to Romanian law, local elections must be held within 90 days after a mayoral position becomes vacant. The resignation of former Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan took effect on May 26, after he won the presidential elections, meaning that if the law had been observed, elections should have taken place by the end of August, Hotnews.ro noted.

Under current legislation, the government decision setting the election date must be issued at least 35 days before the vote. The decree is signed by the prime minister, who has indicated he will await coalition consensus before making it official.

(Photo source: Remus Grigore/Dreamstime.com)