Events

European Film Festival returns this May in Timisoara, five other cities in Romania

26 April 2023

The European Film Festival will hold its 27th edition this May in six cities in Romania. The event will debut in the European Capital of Culture - Timisoara on May 9, with a gala marking Europe Day. 

The other cities to host screenings are Oravița (at the George Motoia Craiu Cultural Center) on May 10-14, Bucharest (the Auditorium Hall of the National Art Museum of Romania, Cinemateca Union, Elvire Popesco Cinema) on May 15-23, Curtea de Argeș (George Topîrceanu Cultural Center) on May 18-20, Botoșani (Unirea Cinema) - May 18-21, and Gura Humorului - May 19-21.

“In the year ICR celebrates 20 years of activity, and Timisoara is the European capital of culture, it is an honour for us to announce a new edition of the event with the longest tradition in the ICR portfolio: the European Film Festival. […] We will debut in Timișoara, of course, as a tribute to the capital of culture, but we will also reach cities where the projection of European films on the big screen is not permanently accessible. We would be happy if the cinematographic works we propose trigger a change in their cultural life,” said Liviu Jicman, president of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

According to Cătălin Olaru, the artistic director of the European Film Festival, the lineup includes movies such as Sophie Barthes’ The Pod Generation, Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, Music directed by Angela Schanelec, and Gigi la legge directed by Alessandro Comodin.

The complete program will be revealed next week, ICR said. Tickets can be purchased online at Eventbook.ro or directly from the cinemas.

The European Film Festival is organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute with the support of the European Commission Representation in Romania and EUNIC Romania, in partnership with UCIN and European embassies, centers and cultural institutes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icr.ro)

1

