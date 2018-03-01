Film about teen wanting to become priest, most nominations at Romania’s Gopo awards

One Step Behind the Seraphim, the debut film of Romanian director Daniel Sandu, has gathered a total of 15 nominations at this year’s edition of the Gopo Awards, the awards event of the local film industry.

6.9 on the Richter Scale and Dan Chisu’s The Anniversary gathered eight nominations each, while Călin Peter Netzer’s Ana, mon amour, Iulia Rugina’s Breaking News, and Adrian Sitaru’s Fixeur received seven nominations each.

6.9 on the Richter Scale, directed by Nae Caranfil; Breaking News, directed by Iulia Rugina; Fixeur, directed by Adrian Sitaru; Meda or The Not So Bright Side of Things, directed by Emanuel Pârvu; and One Step Behind the Seraphim (still from the film in opening photo) are the five productions nominated for Best Film category.

The Best Director category has as nominees Nae Caranfil, Călin Peter Netzer, Iulia Rugină, Adrian Sitaru, and Daniel Sandu.

Diana Cavaliotti (Ana, mon amour), Voica Oltean (Breaking News), Ela Ionescu (Dimineața care nu se va sfârși/ The Very Last Morning), Cristina Flutur (Hawaii) and Ofelia Popii (Portrete în pădure/ Portraits in the Woods) are competing for the Best Actress award.

The Best Supporting Actress category counts among the nominees Carmen Tănase (Ana, mon amour), Simona Bondoc (The Anniversary), Diana Spătărescu (Fixeur), Rodica Lazăr (Hawaii) and Ana Ciontea (Marița).

Meanwhile, Mircea Postelnicu (Ana, mon amour), Andi Vasluianu (Breaking News), Tudor Aaron Istodor (Fixeur), Alexandru Potocean (Marița), Șerban Pavlu (Meda or The Not So Bright Side of Things) and Vlad Ivanov (One Step Behind the Seraphim) are competing for the Best Actor award.

Emanuel Pârvu and Lucian Ifrim (The Anniversary), Adrian Văncică (The Last Day), Ali Amir and Ilie Dumitrescu Jr. (One Step Behind the Seraphim) are in the race for the Best Supporting Actor award.

Brașov 1987. Two Years Too Early, directed by Liviu Tofan; I am Hercules, directed by Marius Iacob; Tarzan’s Testicles, directed by Alexandru Solomon; Planet Petrila, directed by Andrei Dăscălescu; The Trial, directed by Claudiu Mitcu; and Dead Country, directed by Radu Jude have been nominated in the feature-length documentary category.

The full list of nominees can be checked here.

A total of 23 feature films that entered cinemas in 2017 were considered by the jury for this year’s edition of the awards. The winners will be announced at the Gopo Gala, set to take place on March 27, at the National Theater in Bucharest.

The nominations were determined by a pre-selection jury made up of director Nap Toader, producer Iuliana Tarnovețchi, operator Barbu Bălășoiu, scenographer Radu Corciova, producer Gabriela Albu, and film critics Irina Margareta Nistor, Cătălin Olaru, Cristian Mărculescu, Angelo Mitchievici, and Ion Indolean.

After the nominations are made public, some 450 active members of the Romanian cinema industry will vote for the winners.

