Award-winning Romanian director to produce new local film

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, through production company Mobra Films, will produce the second film of Daniel Sandu, Filmneweurope.com reported.

Sandu debuted last year with A Step Behind the Seraphim, a movie set in an Orthodox seminary.

The new film, titled Tata mută munții, is currently in development and the script still in the writing process. The project of the film was supported by Creative Europe’s Media program and the Romanian Film Center, which offered a production grant amounting to some EUR 520,000.

Sandu’s debut feature ranked fourth in the domestic box office of 2017.

At this year’s edition of the Gopo Awards, the event of the local cinema industry, the film gathered the most nominations, a total of 15.

Cristian Mungiu is also producing the miniseries Hackerville for HBO Europe and German network TNT Serie.

Mobra Films produced, among others, all of Mungiu’s Cannes – awarded films: 4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days, which won the director a Palme d’Or in 2007; Beyond the Hills, awarded for Best Screenplay and Best Actress, an award shared by the two leading actresses, in 2012; and Graduation, for which the director won a Best Director award in 2016.

Mobra Films also produced Lemonade, the feature film debut of Romanian director Ioana Uricaru, which was selected in the Panorama section of this year’s Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale).

