Globalworth reportedly in talks to sell EUR 275 mln logistics portfolio in Romania to Fortress

South African developer Fortress, whose main shareholder is the largest pension fund in Africa, is preparing the acquisition of Globalworth’s industrial-logistics portfolio in Romania, Profit.ro announced.

Fortress already entered a due diligence process to buy the portfolio of 10 logistics properties, valued at EUR 275 million, according to sources consulted by the Romanian publication.

The transaction would thus be the largest deal in the industrial real estate segment of the local real estate market. The buyer would become the 3rd largest warehouse owner in the country.

The Globalworth warehouses have a cumulative area of ​​391,200 square meters, an occupancy rate of over 90% and generate an annual rent of EUR 20.2 million.

(Photo source: Matusciac/Dreamstime.com)