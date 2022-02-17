Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor, Senior Editor 

 

Transport minister announces introduction of combined ticket for Bucharest's airport train, subway & overground public transport

17 February 2022
Starting February 17, travelers have the option of using the combined ticket the includes the train service to the Bucharest airport, transport minister Sorin Grindeanu announced.

This covers the train service linking Bucharest's Gara de Nord station to the Henri Coandă (Otopeni) airport, the subway and the overground public transport.

The tickets and passes are valid for 24 hours, 72 hours, one month, six months, and 12 months. 

For trips on the overground public transport, the subway, and the train connection to the airport, a 24-hour travel card costs RON 20 (EUR 4) and a 72-hour one RON 40 (EUR 8). A one-month pass costs RON 210 (around EUR 42), a six-month one RON 1,100 (EUR 220), and a 12-month one RON 2,000 (EUR 400).

For trips on the overground public transport and the train connection to the airport, a one-month pass costs RON 140 (EUR 28), a six-month pass RON 800 (EUR 160), and a 12-month pass RON 1,400 (EUR 280).

The Bucharest Transport Company (STB), the operator of the city's overground public transport, lists the available options here.

(Photo: Dragos Asaftei/ Dreamstime)

16 March 2021
All aboard! A short guide to Bucharest’s new train connection to the airport
