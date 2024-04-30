Sentiment of German companies in Romania deteriorates from last year

Both the current situation and the outlook for the 12-month horizon have deteriorated, according to a survey conducted by the German-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK). However, a high share of the companies surveyed plan to increase employment and investments, while 88% would still choose Romania as a destination for investments.

Only 33% of the respondents see their companies' situation better than a year ago (from 45% last year), while only 19% expect certain improvement over the next 12 months (25% in 2023).

The shares of companies planning to increase employment (41%) and investments (34%) have not decreased significantly from last year when they were 42% and 40% respectively.

However, the biggest risks for development are the lack of qualified personnel and the increase in labor costs (for 58% of companies).

Another risk for business is the decrease in demand, a risk taken into account by 49% of the surveyed companies. They expect a continuation of the demand crisis, both from the country and abroad. Low demand is also partly due to the poor economic situation in Germany.

Energy and commodity prices also continue to cause problems for companies. On the other hand, companies no longer consider the "classic" infrastructure-related risk to be so high. Only 11% still see this factor as a risk after financing and legal stability.

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)