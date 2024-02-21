Romanian far-right politician George Simion, "part of efforts to undermine stability in Moldova"

The leader of the Romanian radical party AUR, George Simion, is "part of the efforts to undermine the stability in Moldova," Moldovan prime minister Dorin Recean said, explaining why his country banned the Romanian politician from entering its territory for another five years.

PM Recean didn't provide more details about the broader "efforts to undermine the stability in Moldova," but the pro-EU authorities in Chisinau have repeatedly pointed to Russia in this regard.

Former Moldovan and Ukrainian officials have circulated information about Simion meeting FSB representatives, but no specific evidence or clear official statement was published.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu asked for explanations from the Moldovan authorities, who in 2023 renewed for another five years the five-year ban for George Simion. The AUR leader was also banned from entering Ukraine as well. The three-year ban expires in 2024 but will most likely be renewed.

"The state institutions concluded that George Simion is part of the destabilization effort in the Republic of Moldova, and I communicated this to Prime Minister Ciolacu. It means that he participated in an effort to destabilize the Republic of Moldova. It is a decision of the institutions that evaluate the risks and take the appropriate decisions," PM Recean told Pro TV Chisinau, G4media.ro reported.

In response, George Simion claimed that he only argues for the unification of the two countries – Romania and Moldova.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)