Politics

Romanian radical politician banned in Moldova for another five years

05 February 2024

The president of the Romanian radical party AUR, MP George Simion, has been banned in the Republic of Moldova for another five years, representatives of the General Inspectorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed.

Initially, Simion was banned from entering Moldova by the communist regime and later by the pro-EU regimes controlled by oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc and communist leader Igor Dodon largely for his unionist activism (although officially for minor deeds). Now, he is reportedly banned for alleged ties with the Russian special services.

Former head of the Moldovan intelligence service SIS, Valentin Dediu, recently implied that Simion “came under the control of Russian agents” who own compromising documents, G4media.ro reported. 

In response to the prolongation of its ban by Moldova, George Simion stated that he would continue to campaign for the union of the two Romanian states and the disappearance of the border between them.

The Ukrainian press reported in April 2023 that AUR leader George Simion is banned from entering Ukraine until the end of 2024, according to Hotnews.ro. At the same time, the Romanian MP was accused of having meetings in Chernivtsi with representatives of the Russian special services.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

The president of the Romanian radical party AUR, MP George Simion, has been banned in the Republic of Moldova for another five years, representatives of the General Inspectorate for Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed.

Initially, Simion was banned from entering Moldova by the communist regime and later by the pro-EU regimes controlled by oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc and communist leader Igor Dodon largely for his unionist activism (although officially for minor deeds). Now, he is reportedly banned for alleged ties with the Russian special services.

Former head of the Moldovan intelligence service SIS, Valentin Dediu, recently implied that Simion “came under the control of Russian agents” who own compromising documents, G4media.ro reported. 

In response to the prolongation of its ban by Moldova, George Simion stated that he would continue to campaign for the union of the two Romanian states and the disappearance of the border between them.

The Ukrainian press reported in April 2023 that AUR leader George Simion is banned from entering Ukraine until the end of 2024, according to Hotnews.ro. At the same time, the Romanian MP was accused of having meetings in Chernivtsi with representatives of the Russian special services.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

