Events

Geoffrey Rush comes to Romania’s TIFF festival as special guest

09 May 2023

Geoffrey Rush, one of Australia’s most acclaimed actors, will come to Cluj-Napoca in June as a special guest of this year’s Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the organizers announced. He will receive the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the Closing Gala on June 17.

Known for his roles in theater, film and television, Geoffrey Rush has been seen in popular film franchises, including the famous Pirates of the Caribbean. He won the Academy Award for his role as the genius pianist in Shine, which will have a special screening at TIFF in the actor’s presence. 

Geoffrey Rush has also been nominated for three other Academy Awards, in Shakespeare in Love, Quills, and The King’s Speech. Plus, he also won an Emmy Award for his starring role in The Life and Death of Peter Sellers

“Rush won the Tony Award in 2009, in the role of Monarch Berenger I, in Romanian-born playwright Eugen Ionescu’s absurdist play Exit The King, which earned Rush the Triple Crown of Acting (Oscar-Emmy-Tony.) Rush is one of 24 people to have ever done so, along with the likes of Al Pacino, Helen Mirren, Jeremy Irons, Rita Moreno, and Viola Davis. Additional accolades include two Golden Globes, three BAFTA Awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards, among many others,” reads the press release.

The 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival will take place in Cluj-Napoca from June 9 to 18.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TIFF organizers; by Andrew Macpherson)

