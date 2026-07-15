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Gen Z employees in Romania favor career advancement over job security, survey shows

15 July 2026

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Roughly 42% of Generation Z employees (18-28 years old) intend to change jobs in the next six months, compared with 30% nationwide, primarily motivated by career advancement, according to the “Employee Sentiment 2026: The Perspective of Romanian Employees” conducted by MKOR.

Conducted on a population-representative sample of 1,000 respondents, the survey found that 42% of Generation Z employees (18–28 years old) intend to change jobs in the next six months, compared with 30% nationwide.

The average likelihood score for changing jobs among Generation Z was 5.1 out of 10, compared with the national average of 3.96. Around 20% of Gen Z employees gave the maximum score of 10 out of 10, meaning they are certain they will leave, compared with 13% nationwide. 

Predictably, income growth was the main reason for changing jobs across all age categories, although among young people it represented 75%, comparable to the sample average (78%).

Diverging priorities were nevertheless observed across age segments when it came to other job-related aspects. No less than 43% of Gen Z employees mentioned career advancement opportunities, compared with 27% among Millennials and 22% among the Gen X segment (versus 30% overall).

On the other hand, job security was a reason for changing jobs for only 18% of Gen Z respondents, while for Millennials the share was 29%, and for Gen X it was 36%.

“Gen Z has lower incomes compared with the other generations and a greater desire for advancement, and precisely for this reason, they may take the risk of looking for another job. Companies that will succeed in retaining Gen Z talent are those that show them a concrete path of development, a promotion in the near future, or an impactful project,” said Cori Cimpoca, Founder of MKOR.

Workload has increased compared with the previous year for half of Generation Z employees (54%), and the general population average says the same.

Regarding team dynamics, the number of colleagues has remained approximately the same for 45% of Gen Z, compared with 54% overall. Team morale has declined in the perception of 47% of Gen Z employees compared with 50% nationwide.

The same survey showed that Romanian Gen Zers have an average income of roughly RON 3,700, compared with the national average of RON 4,900. Around 57% of them make less than RON 4,000. At an individual level, 28% of people in the Gen Z category reported salary increases compared with 20% of Millennials and 17% of Gen X, better-rated job security (24% say it has increased compared with 10% overall), and growing professional development opportunities for 32% of them, compared with 19% of the sample average.

“The medium-term risk for employers is clear: as expectations increase with accumulated experience, professional mobility also increases. The 42% who say they are likely and very likely to leave in the next 6 months may represent an early warning signal for organizations without a young talent retention policy,” MKOR surveyors said. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen|Dreamstime.com)

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HR

Gen Z employees in Romania favor career advancement over job security, survey shows

15 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Roughly 42% of Generation Z employees (18-28 years old) intend to change jobs in the next six months, compared with 30% nationwide, primarily motivated by career advancement, according to the “Employee Sentiment 2026: The Perspective of Romanian Employees” conducted by MKOR.

Conducted on a population-representative sample of 1,000 respondents, the survey found that 42% of Generation Z employees (18–28 years old) intend to change jobs in the next six months, compared with 30% nationwide.

The average likelihood score for changing jobs among Generation Z was 5.1 out of 10, compared with the national average of 3.96. Around 20% of Gen Z employees gave the maximum score of 10 out of 10, meaning they are certain they will leave, compared with 13% nationwide. 

Predictably, income growth was the main reason for changing jobs across all age categories, although among young people it represented 75%, comparable to the sample average (78%).

Diverging priorities were nevertheless observed across age segments when it came to other job-related aspects. No less than 43% of Gen Z employees mentioned career advancement opportunities, compared with 27% among Millennials and 22% among the Gen X segment (versus 30% overall).

On the other hand, job security was a reason for changing jobs for only 18% of Gen Z respondents, while for Millennials the share was 29%, and for Gen X it was 36%.

“Gen Z has lower incomes compared with the other generations and a greater desire for advancement, and precisely for this reason, they may take the risk of looking for another job. Companies that will succeed in retaining Gen Z talent are those that show them a concrete path of development, a promotion in the near future, or an impactful project,” said Cori Cimpoca, Founder of MKOR.

Workload has increased compared with the previous year for half of Generation Z employees (54%), and the general population average says the same.

Regarding team dynamics, the number of colleagues has remained approximately the same for 45% of Gen Z, compared with 54% overall. Team morale has declined in the perception of 47% of Gen Z employees compared with 50% nationwide.

The same survey showed that Romanian Gen Zers have an average income of roughly RON 3,700, compared with the national average of RON 4,900. Around 57% of them make less than RON 4,000. At an individual level, 28% of people in the Gen Z category reported salary increases compared with 20% of Millennials and 17% of Gen X, better-rated job security (24% say it has increased compared with 10% overall), and growing professional development opportunities for 32% of them, compared with 19% of the sample average.

“The medium-term risk for employers is clear: as expectations increase with accumulated experience, professional mobility also increases. The 42% who say they are likely and very likely to leave in the next 6 months may represent an early warning signal for organizations without a young talent retention policy,” MKOR surveyors said. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen|Dreamstime.com)

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