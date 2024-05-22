Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce announces second Gender Equal Financing Conference in June

The Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce announced the second annual Gender Equal Financing Conference, scheduled for June 11 at the historic Marmorosch Hotel in Bucharest.

The event aims to bring to the fore the significant issue of gender equality in the financing sector and promote inclusive financial policies and practices. It will also focus on topics such as financial education and best practices in Central & Eastern Europe, gender equality in financing, and available and future programs and solutions in Romania.

The conference will start with an introduction by Marius Cara, Head of the European Investment Bank Group Office in Romania, and will include panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking opportunities, providing attendees with actionable insights and the chance to engage with industry leaders.

The novelty of this year’s conference will be the interactive interviews panel, where industry top leaders will be sharing their expertise and knowledge on what are the challenges, barriers, and levels of access to financing faced by women-led businesses.

Serge Offers (ING Bank Head of Business Banking), Virginia Oțel (Communication Leader at Garanti BBVA & Deputy General Manager of Garanti BBVA Leasing), and Daniela Șerban (President and Co-Founder of ARIR) will be providing their perspectives and strategies for fostering gender equality within the financial sector.

The interviews will be followed by two other panels, with speakers that include Alina Rus (CFO at Raiffeisen Bank), Flavia Popa (General Secretary, BRD Groupe Societe Generale), Simona Gemăneanu (Co-Founder, Morphosis Capital), Camelia Taină (General Director, Direcția Generală Antreprenoriat și Finanțări pentru IMM-uri, Ministerul Economiei, Antreprenoriatului și Turismului), Petrică Dulgheru (Executive Director, Roma Entrepreneurship Development Initiative), Mihaela Mihailescu (Deputy Head for Romania, EBRD), Ștefan Buciuc (CEO BCR Social Finance), and Daniela Secară (CEO at BT Capital Partners).

The Gender Equal Financing Conference 2024 will reach its conclusion with an exclusive one-hour workshop led by Ileana Botez, President of PWN and Head of the Listing Department at BVB. This session will feature 15 women entrepreneurs who will liaise with high-ranking representatives from VISA, BRD, ING, and Raiffeisen Bank. The workshop will provide a focused forum for these entrepreneurs to voice their unique challenges and explore practical solutions that can aid in starting and expanding their businesses. The

The Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) is an organization dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the Romanian business community.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rdcc.ro)