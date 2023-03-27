Gazprom might accumulate EUR 30 mln in unpaid bills towards Romania's Transgaz

Romania's natural gas transport company Transgaz (BVB: TRG) holds claims worth EUR 4.8 mln against Gazprom Export – but the claims might reach EUR 30 mln by the end of the year, according to Profit.ro quoting data received from the company.

The debt originates from the transport services delivered by Transgaz in relation to the pipelines crossing the eastern part of the country from Ukraine/Moldova to Bulgaria. The contract was terminated in 2020, but as a "ship or pay," the payments should have continued for another three years, Profit.ro explains.

It is not clear, however, whether the termination was requested by Gazprom or it was a bilateral agreement. The contract "was terminated by the conclusion of a Historical Contract Termination Agreement between Transgaz SA and Gazprom Export," Profit.ro reported – which might be interpreted as an amicable termination.

However, the payments were observed by Gazprom, but they were discontinued in October 2022. Now, Transgaz seeks a legal consultant to recover the money from Gazprom.

