Business

Romanian GapMinder sets up EUR 80 mln VC fund with EU, EBRD among investors

23 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian venture capital (VC) firm GapMinder aims to invest up to EUR 80 million in technology companies both in Romania and Eastern Europe, under its second fund, GapMinder Fund II – 50% financed by the European Union (EU) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). 

The fund became active on February 14 after its first closing and will shortly announce its first transaction.

The fund will have a strong focus on Fintech, Cybersecurity, Enterprise automation, and Data/Analytics. It will target Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia and Bulgaria.

Out of the total fund’s capitalization, EUR 30 million came from the EU’s InvestEU scheme and Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), more specifically, the Recovery Equity Fund. The European Investment Fund (EIF) will handle these contributions. 

Separately, the EBRD contributed EUR 10 million as its first investment in a fund launched by Romanian partners.

The predecessor of the fund just launched, the EUR 50 million GapMinder Fund I, has contributed significantly to the development of the tech startup environment in Romania out of the pioneering stage of the ecosystem. Companies financed by GapMinder Fund I include Druid.AI, FintechOS, TypingDNA, Veridion, Siena.Cx, Cyscale, Deepstash, SmartDreamers, Machinations.io, Frisbo, and Innoship.io. 

The first fund was financed by EIF using resources from Romania’s structural funds, namely the Competitiveness Operational Programme 2014-2020.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian GapMinder sets up EUR 80 mln VC fund with EU, EBRD among investors

23 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian venture capital (VC) firm GapMinder aims to invest up to EUR 80 million in technology companies both in Romania and Eastern Europe, under its second fund, GapMinder Fund II – 50% financed by the European Union (EU) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). 

The fund became active on February 14 after its first closing and will shortly announce its first transaction.

The fund will have a strong focus on Fintech, Cybersecurity, Enterprise automation, and Data/Analytics. It will target Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia and Bulgaria.

Out of the total fund’s capitalization, EUR 30 million came from the EU’s InvestEU scheme and Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), more specifically, the Recovery Equity Fund. The European Investment Fund (EIF) will handle these contributions. 

Separately, the EBRD contributed EUR 10 million as its first investment in a fund launched by Romanian partners.

The predecessor of the fund just launched, the EUR 50 million GapMinder Fund I, has contributed significantly to the development of the tech startup environment in Romania out of the pioneering stage of the ecosystem. Companies financed by GapMinder Fund I include Druid.AI, FintechOS, TypingDNA, Veridion, Siena.Cx, Cyscale, Deepstash, SmartDreamers, Machinations.io, Frisbo, and Innoship.io. 

The first fund was financed by EIF using resources from Romania’s structural funds, namely the Competitiveness Operational Programme 2014-2020.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 February 2024
Culture
Le Figaro Littéraire dedicates the front page to three famous Romanian writers
23 February 2024
Politics
Romania's president may be Eastern Europe's candidate for NATO top seat
23 February 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET breaks the 16,000-point threshold
22 February 2024
Business
PwC: Romania climbs to 28th place in ranking of 33 most attractive EMEA countries for private companies
22 February 2024
Politics
New poll shows Romania’s ruling coalition would get 51% of the votes for Parliament
22 February 2024
Politics
Romania's ruling parties join forces in European elections
21 February 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils renewed version of its all-electric Spring
21 February 2024
Startup
Danish fintech co-founded by Romanian launches with EUR 5 mln seed funding  