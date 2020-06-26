Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 15:16
Events
French romantic comedy-drama La Belle Époque opens Romania’s TIFF film festival
26 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 19th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film festival in Romania, will kick off on July 31 with the 2019 French romantic comedy-drama La Belle Époque

The central character of La Belle Époque, played by Daniel Auteuil, chooses to relive the day he met his wife, played by the charming Fanny Ardant. A French Westworld with actors instead of robots, La Belle Époque "helps us remember how and why we fall in love in the first place," Variety wrote, according to the festival's organizers.

Until August 9, the last day of TIFF, some of the most anticipated films of the year, awarded at festivals or the Oscars, controversial titles, delicious comedies, and stories inspired by real events, will be screened in Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca. The list includes Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita, Polish drama Corpus Christi directed by Jan Komasa, Peter Cattaneo's Military Wives, and Bong Joon Ho's Parasite.

Another French comedy, one awarded the Silver Bear in Berlin, will close TIFF 2020 on August 9 - Effacer l'historique/ Delete History, the latest film of Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern.

Tickets for TIFF 2020 can be purchased here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of TIFF; photo by Marius Maris)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 06/26/2020 - 15:16
Events
French romantic comedy-drama La Belle Époque opens Romania’s TIFF film festival
26 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 19th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film festival in Romania, will kick off on July 31 with the 2019 French romantic comedy-drama La Belle Époque

The central character of La Belle Époque, played by Daniel Auteuil, chooses to relive the day he met his wife, played by the charming Fanny Ardant. A French Westworld with actors instead of robots, La Belle Époque "helps us remember how and why we fall in love in the first place," Variety wrote, according to the festival's organizers.

Until August 9, the last day of TIFF, some of the most anticipated films of the year, awarded at festivals or the Oscars, controversial titles, delicious comedies, and stories inspired by real events, will be screened in Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca. The list includes Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita, Polish drama Corpus Christi directed by Jan Komasa, Peter Cattaneo's Military Wives, and Bong Joon Ho's Parasite.

Another French comedy, one awarded the Silver Bear in Berlin, will close TIFF 2020 on August 9 - Effacer l'historique/ Delete History, the latest film of Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern.

Tickets for TIFF 2020 can be purchased here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of TIFF; photo by Marius Maris)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO