French romantic comedy-drama La Belle Époque opens Romania’s TIFF film festival

The 19th edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), the largest film festival in Romania, will kick off on July 31 with the 2019 French romantic comedy-drama La Belle Époque.

The central character of La Belle Époque, played by Daniel Auteuil, chooses to relive the day he met his wife, played by the charming Fanny Ardant. A French Westworld with actors instead of robots, La Belle Époque "helps us remember how and why we fall in love in the first place," Variety wrote, according to the festival's organizers.

Until August 9, the last day of TIFF, some of the most anticipated films of the year, awarded at festivals or the Oscars, controversial titles, delicious comedies, and stories inspired by real events, will be screened in Unirii Square in Cluj-Napoca. The list includes Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita, Polish drama Corpus Christi directed by Jan Komasa, Peter Cattaneo's Military Wives, and Bong Joon Ho's Parasite.

Another French comedy, one awarded the Silver Bear in Berlin, will close TIFF 2020 on August 9 - Effacer l'historique/ Delete History, the latest film of Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern.

Tickets for TIFF 2020 can be purchased here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: courtesy of TIFF; photo by Marius Maris)