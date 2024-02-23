French pharmaceutical company Biocodex enters Romania

French pharmaceutical company Biocodex said on Thursday, February 22, that it consolidated its presence in Southeastern Europe by opening a subsidiary in Romania, which also covers the neighboring Republic of Moldova.

The Biocodex headquarters in Bucharest works with a team of over 60 employees.

“We strongly believe that Biocodex will be the leader of tomorrow in Romania and Moldova, a pioneer in the field of microbiota in all countries where our products are present. […] We have the ambition, confidence, and desire to invest locally, starting with a large and highly experienced team. We want the new branch to follow the same successful path as the last branches opened in Eastern Europe. We intend to expand, strengthening our position in current segments but also stepping into new segments,” said Nicolas Coudurier, CEO of Biocodex.

The company said the newly established Romanian subsidiary aims to further strengthen the ties between Romania and France. More than 4,000 companies with French capital are operating in the local market.

Biocodex, an independent, family-owned French pharmaceutical group founded in 1953, markets the probiotic strain Saccharomyces boulardii CNCM I-745. It has more than 1,600 employees worldwide, 16 subsidiaries, and is present in more than 100 countries through its network of distributors.

The group generated sales of EUR 566 million in 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)