Swiss electronics manufacturer Veratron enters Romanian market

The Swiss manufacturer of electronic instruments for vehicles, Veratron, previously owned by groups such as Siemens and Continental, has entered the Romanian market, where it is interested in manufacturing measurement, testing, control, and navigation equipment.

The company was established over 50 years ago under the name VDO Technik and now has its headquarters, a research and development center, and production facilities in Rüthi, Switzerland, as well as subsidiaries in the USA and Japan, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.

Veratron specializes in instruments, displays, sensors, and electronic control units for yachts, sailing boats, jet skis, motorcycles, race cars, and customized instruments for industrial or agricultural vehicles. Until 2007, VDO was part of the Siemens group, which sold the company to another German conglomerate, Continental. Under the name Veratron, the company has been operating since 2018 when Continental sold the maritime instruments business to the company's managers.

(Photo source: Veratron.com)