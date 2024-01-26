France supports Romania’s full accession to Schengen, ambassador says

French ambassador to Bucharest Nicolas Warnery recently stated that France supports the full accession of Romania to the Schengen area.

Moreover, he said a “vast majority” of the European Union supports the accession, including with the land borders.

Many were “relieved” following the decision in December for accession with air and maritime borders, Warnery said.

France supports Romania’s Schengen bid “firstly, because it is coherent, because it is a political objective and because we clearly see the queues of cars, the queues of trucks at the land borders, and it is absurd in terms of the movement of people and goods, but also in terms of security and even regarding the environment. It is absurd to see how trucks wait for days. We support the full accession of Romania to the Schengen area as soon as possible, from all points of view,” he restated, cited by Agerpres.

According to the ambassador, France is pleased with the first step taken in this direction.

“At the beginning of December, I did not believe it would happen. We joined forces. In the middle of December, I said that it had to happen. At the end of the month, the decision was made. It was a great joy for many and many were relieved, including the diplomats accredited here in Bucharest, among whom I am also. So, it is the first decisive stage. The other one must follow, so there is a discussion of as rapid as possible accession to the terrestrial Schengen area,' said the ambassador.

The European parliamentary elections “complicates” the process, Warnery admitted, hinting that the process may be slow-going until June.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Malina Norocea)