Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024

Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced that it reached a political agreement with the Ministries of Internal Affairs of Austria and Bulgaria for Romania's entry into the Schengen Area with its air and maritime borders starting from March 2024. Negotiations for land border accession will continue next year.

Diplomatic discussions took place on December 26 and 27 between the Ministries of Internal Affairs, and Ministries of Foreign Affairs, including at the level of diplomatic missions accredited to the EU, on the Council decision project that would legally incorporate the respective political agreement. To become a reality, the agreement reached requires the agreement of all EU Member States.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated on Wednesday evening that, from next March, Romanians will benefit from the advantages of the Schengen space by air and sea and noted that a lot of work has been put into this national project.

"After 13 years, Romania will finally enter Schengen! We have a political agreement in this regard! From next March, Romanians will benefit from the advantages of the Schengen space by air and sea. Implicitly, the Port of Constanța will exponentially increase its importance. Also, I am convinced that in 2024 we will conclude the negotiations for the land border as well," the prime minister said on Facebook, cited by Economedia.

Similarly, PNL leader Nicolae Ciucă stated that a partial admission into the Schengen Area is "a real success" and emphasized that efforts will continue for admission with land borders, for road and rail traffic.

