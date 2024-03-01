France to bring more troops, tanks and artillery to Romania

The Cincu NATO Battle Group, established in May 2022 with France as its host nation, will be raised to brigade level in 2025, French General Loic Girard, Senior National Representative in Romania, announced on February 29 during a meeting with Romanian journalists, G4media.ro reported.

The Battle Group was established shortly after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bringing it to the brigade level means the number of allied soldiers will rise from 1,500 to 4,000. The number of Leclerc tanks will increase from 13 to 50.

Of the 4,000 NATO soldiers, the majority will be French. The other soldiers deployed at Cincu will be from Belgium, Luxembourg, and other NATO member states.

In addition to the Leclerc tanks, France will bring other artillery, infantry, and logistics equipment to Romania.

Raising the NATO Battle Group in Romania to brigade level is a major priority for Bucharest, and a final decision is expected at the NATO summit in Washington this year.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alex Nicodim)