Defense

President clears quick deployment of NATO troops on Romania's territory if necessary

08 February 2024

The joint permanent bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies in Romania took note, on February 7, of the letter of president Klaus Iohannis informing the Parliament that the NATO reaction force can enter, station, or transit Romania for the purpose of preparing and/or carrying out military operations, if it will be the case, in 2024. 

The document will be included on the agenda of the next joint meeting of the Chambers, for the notification of the Parliament. 

According to the document, quoted by Digi24, "in the event of the occurrence of unforeseen situations prefiguring a major security crisis, with possible implications on the independence and national sovereignty of Romania, the North Atlantic Council can decide to deploy on Romania's territory the NATO very high reaction forces - the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF), to defuse the crisis and discourage its escalation." 

President Iohannis highlights that "for the implementation, in the very short time frame available - 72 hours - of the measures prepared at the national level for the purpose of receiving the VJTF, it is necessary to have the approval for the deployment or transit of this NATO Response Force on the national territory."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstock/Dreamstime.com)

1

