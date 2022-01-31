Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/31/2022 - 09:53
Politics

France ready to send hundreds of troops to Romania

31 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

France is ready to send hundreds of troops to Romania and take responsibility for forming an international force to defend the NATO country in the vicinity of Ukraine if the Organisation decides to do so, the French foreign minister Florence Parly said in an interview for France Inter radio station, according to EFE, quoted by Agerpres.

This development, if it takes place, "is not aimed to lead to any military escalation," the French minister emphasized, in the context of the crisis related to Ukraine, Bursa.ro reported.

"The dialogue is continuing, and we are convinced that we must resolve this conflict through dialogue and diplomatic solutions," Parly said, referring to Paris' initiatives in this regard, such as the telephone conversation President Emmanuel Macron had with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

But at the same time, the French minister said that "we are realistic, we are lucid, and we are preparing", given the mobilization of tens of thousands of Russian soldiers in recent weeks near the border with Ukraine and some movements in recent days in Belarus.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/31/2022 - 09:09
31 January 2022
Politics
Germany sends Eurofighter jets to Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/31/2022 - 09:53
Politics

France ready to send hundreds of troops to Romania

31 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

France is ready to send hundreds of troops to Romania and take responsibility for forming an international force to defend the NATO country in the vicinity of Ukraine if the Organisation decides to do so, the French foreign minister Florence Parly said in an interview for France Inter radio station, according to EFE, quoted by Agerpres.

This development, if it takes place, "is not aimed to lead to any military escalation," the French minister emphasized, in the context of the crisis related to Ukraine, Bursa.ro reported.

"The dialogue is continuing, and we are convinced that we must resolve this conflict through dialogue and diplomatic solutions," Parly said, referring to Paris' initiatives in this regard, such as the telephone conversation President Emmanuel Macron had with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday.

But at the same time, the French minister said that "we are realistic, we are lucid, and we are preparing", given the mobilization of tens of thousands of Russian soldiers in recent weeks near the border with Ukraine and some movements in recent days in Belarus.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/31/2022 - 09:09
31 January 2022
Politics
Germany sends Eurofighter jets to Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks