Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/31/2022 - 09:09
Politics

Germany sends Eurofighter jets to Romania

31 January 2022
Three German Eurofighter jets will be stationed in Romania in February and March, in the context of NATO countries trying to increase their presence in Eastern Europe, in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the German air force (Luftwaffe) announced, according to Digi24 TV station.

The purpose of this mission is to prepare the air force to respond quickly to alerts, in collaboration with Italian forces, the dpa agency said, quoted by Agerpres.

"The German contingent will be integrated into the Italian contingent. This concept of interoperability allows for a rapid expansion of existing air defence capability, with minimal pressure on equipment and personnel," the source said, Bursa.ro reported.

The mission has been planned thoroughly, stated dpa.

"In this current regional crisis, Germany is firmly on the side of Romania. From mid-February, the German air force will participate with Eurofighter and soldiers in the NATO Enhanced Air Policing South operation. Together with Italy, we will secure NATO airspace as a reliable partner," German Ambassador to Bucharest Peer Gebauer said.

"It is a clear sign of transatlantic and European solidarity," he added.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ryan Fletcher/Dreamstime.com)

Editor's picks