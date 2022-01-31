Germany sends Eurofighter jets to Romania

Three German Eurofighter jets will be stationed in Romania in February and March, in the context of NATO countries trying to increase their presence in Eastern Europe, in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the German air force (Luftwaffe) announced, according to Digi24 TV station.

The purpose of this mission is to prepare the air force to respond quickly to alerts, in collaboration with Italian forces, the dpa agency said, quoted by Agerpres.

"The German contingent will be integrated into the Italian contingent. This concept of interoperability allows for a rapid expansion of existing air defence capability, with minimal pressure on equipment and personnel," the source said, Bursa.ro reported.

The mission has been planned thoroughly, stated dpa.

"In this current regional crisis, Germany is firmly on the side of Romania. From mid-February, the German air force will participate with Eurofighter and soldiers in the NATO Enhanced Air Policing South operation. Together with Italy, we will secure NATO airspace as a reliable partner," German Ambassador to Bucharest Peer Gebauer said.

"It is a clear sign of transatlantic and European solidarity," he added.

