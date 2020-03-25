Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 09:23
Real Estate
Romanian developer converts building close to Parliament into office centre
25 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The building known as “Posta Puisor” in Bucharest, close to the Parliament’s Palace, will be transformed into an office building, following an investment by the real estate developer Forty Management & Investments, a company founded in 2015 by local investors Lucian Azoiței and Tudor Bădițescu, according to Profit.ro.

The developer, which has focused on residential projects so far, thus enters the office segment.

At the end of the works, scheduled for December 2021, the building will reach a height regime of GF + 9 levels, from GF + 6 currently.

Telekom Romania sold in December 2017 three buildings, including Posta Puisor. Located opposite the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, the building has an area of almost 3,100 sqm and includes a plot of land of 1,096 sqm.

The building was purchased by Gersim Impex, the largest local distributor of mobile phones. Gersim Impex obtained in June 2019 the authorization for building three more storey and sold the building to Forty Management.

Forty Management is currently developing 234 apartments, in two projects in Bucharest.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 09:23
Real Estate
Romanian developer converts building close to Parliament into office centre
25 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The building known as “Posta Puisor” in Bucharest, close to the Parliament’s Palace, will be transformed into an office building, following an investment by the real estate developer Forty Management & Investments, a company founded in 2015 by local investors Lucian Azoiței and Tudor Bădițescu, according to Profit.ro.

The developer, which has focused on residential projects so far, thus enters the office segment.

At the end of the works, scheduled for December 2021, the building will reach a height regime of GF + 9 levels, from GF + 6 currently.

Telekom Romania sold in December 2017 three buildings, including Posta Puisor. Located opposite the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, the building has an area of almost 3,100 sqm and includes a plot of land of 1,096 sqm.

The building was purchased by Gersim Impex, the largest local distributor of mobile phones. Gersim Impex obtained in June 2019 the authorization for building three more storey and sold the building to Forty Management.

Forty Management is currently developing 234 apartments, in two projects in Bucharest.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Suceava becomes biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the country, local administration head infected
25 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to Romania from Italy, Spain, France and Germany, isolation for the rest
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Govt. prefers no testing instead of quick testing
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: More than 100 of the 762 confirmed Covid-19 cases are health workers
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: President places the whole country under quarantine, gets the Army to the streets
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to grow by a third each day, eight dead
24 March 2020
CSR
Romania saves Romania: Red Cross launches fundraising campaign to help hospitals fight Covid-19 pandemic
24 March 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian buys EUR 50,000 Covid-19 test equipment for public hospital in Iasi from donations