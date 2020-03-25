Romanian developer converts building close to Parliament into office centre

The building known as “Posta Puisor” in Bucharest, close to the Parliament’s Palace, will be transformed into an office building, following an investment by the real estate developer Forty Management & Investments, a company founded in 2015 by local investors Lucian Azoiței and Tudor Bădițescu, according to Profit.ro.

The developer, which has focused on residential projects so far, thus enters the office segment.

At the end of the works, scheduled for December 2021, the building will reach a height regime of GF + 9 levels, from GF + 6 currently.

Telekom Romania sold in December 2017 three buildings, including Posta Puisor. Located opposite the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, the building has an area of almost 3,100 sqm and includes a plot of land of 1,096 sqm.

The building was purchased by Gersim Impex, the largest local distributor of mobile phones. Gersim Impex obtained in June 2019 the authorization for building three more storey and sold the building to Forty Management.

Forty Management is currently developing 234 apartments, in two projects in Bucharest.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)