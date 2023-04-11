Former intelligence services head appointed at top of public healthcare system in Romania

A general, retired in 2006 from the Romanian intelligence services (SRI), boasting an impressive wealth (23 plots of land, two houses, three apartments, four cars and three boats and a special pension of EUR 45,000 per year) was appointed by prime minister Nicolae Ciuca (Liberal Party PNL, a general himself and a recipient of a special pension of EUR 48,000 per year) as a member of the board of the public healthcare system (CNAS) – Libertatea.ro disclosed.

Cristian Georgica Celea (67) already serves as honorary advisor to the health minister Alexandru Rafila and was appointed at the top of CNAS by former (repeatedly convicted for corruption) prime minister Adrian Nastase (Social Democratic Party).

The new appointment happens after, last week, the same daily revealed another surprising hiring: the Social Democratic Party (PSD) appointed a library head, its party member Marinela Voivozeanu, who got her agriculture engineer diploma while working in a beauty saloon, to head as the CEO the major Romanian shipyard Mangalia where the Dutch firm Damen holds 49% of the shares. Surprised herself about the appointment, she explained that it is common practice for the party members to be proposed for leading positions based on their political activity.

The leader of the social democrat women from Calarasi County, Voivozeanu said the system works like this: "CVs are sent [from local party organisation] to Bucharest" to apply for a promotion.

She said that she found herself appointed to a shipyard. "No one asked me. I'm probably not going [to accept the job]," she said.

Unlike Voivozeanu, former SRI general Georgica Celea will probably accept the seat on the CNAS board.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)