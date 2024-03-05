Two former HBO Europe executives launch production company in Romania

Two former HBO Europe executives, Ioanina Pavel and Jonathan Young, recently launched May One, a new TV production company in Romania.

The two executives have a wealth of experience in the industry, and were previously involved in several high-profile HBO productions shot in Eastern Europe, according to a post by the Romanian Embassy to US on Facebook. Two examples would be the TV shows Hackerville and Spy/Master, both shot in Romania. Pavel also worked on local productions Umbre and Ruxx.

The new production company is focused on both local and international audiences.

May One will be based in Bucharest and plans to develop, produce, and co-produce high-end series to shoot in Romania, working with talent from around the world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Romania is a hotbed for creativity, and the country provides an enticing and fascinating backdrop for TV,” said Jonathan Young. “With our knowledge and network in this vibrant, exciting space, we want to be a hub for local talent, to attract collaborations, and create high-quality drama that brings a different flavor to international audiences,” he added.

The company’s first commission, Subteran, for Netflix, is currently shooting. The show follows a mother working in IT who crosses paths with Bucharest’s criminal underworld.

“Here in Romania, we have ideas that won’t be found anywhere else, and the creative talent to back them up,” commented Ioanina Pavel.

(Photo source: May One on LinkedIn & Romanian Embassy to US on Facebook)