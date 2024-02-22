Culture
Romanian Tudor Giurgiu’s Libertate coming to Netflix in March

22 February 2024

Romanian director Tudor Giurgiu’s 2023 film Libertate/Freedom will be available to stream on Netflix in Romania and the Republic of Moldova starting next month.

According to an announcement on social media, Libertate will launch on Netflix on March 6.

Giurgiu’s latest film is inspired by true events and tells a lesser-known story that took place in Sibiu during the 1989 Revolution. 

Amid the chaos and panic generated by the protests against the regime, a police station in Sibiu becomes the scene of a violent assault that escalates into a bloody confrontation between soldiers, police officers, civilian protesters, and representatives of the secret police. Following a desperate attempt to escape the siege, several men are captured by the Army and accused of being terrorists. 

The cast of Libertate includes some of the most well-known and appreciated Romanian actors, such as Alex Calangiu, Cătălin Herlo, Ionuţ Caras, Iulian Postelnicu, Alexandru Papadopol, Leonid Doni, Andi Vasluianu, Cuzin Toma, and Mirela Oprișor.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Libertate-Filmul)

