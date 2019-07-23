RO Govt. to increase contingent of foreign workers this year

Romania's Government plans to increase the contingent of migrant workers coming from outside the European Union that can be admitted to the Romanian labor market from 20,000 approved for this year to 30,000, according to a draft government decision published on the website of the Labor Ministry.

Employers say that the quota for workers from non-EU approved by the Government for this year has nearly been met. Thus, if this project is passed, the number of non-European employees entering the Romanian labor market will increase from 15,000 last year to 30,000 this year.

In 2018, 10,923 requests for work permits were approved. The main countries of origin were: Vietnam (3.634), Turkey (1.488), Nepal (965). In the first six months of 2019, 12,695 job applications were approved. The main countries of origin were: Vietnam (3.055), Moldova (1.437), Nepal (1.347), according to representatives of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

In recent years, employers in the HoReCa, construction and even retail sectors have brought employees from Vietnam, Nepal or the Philippines to cover the staff shortage generated by the departure of Romanian workers abroad.

