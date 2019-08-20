Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 08/20/2019 - 08:19
Business
Some 11,000 foreign workers were hired in Romania in H1 of 2019
20 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania accepted more than 11,000 citizens from outside the European area who came to work in the country, in the first half of this year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Most of them came from Vietnam (over 2,000), but there were also many workers coming from the Republic of Moldova, Sri Lanka, Nepal and India, according to the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI). In 2018, the number of work permits issued by IGI was slightly below 11,000.

The share of migrant workers who can be admitted to the Romanian labor market has increased to 20,000 in 2019, from 15,000 in 2018. In view of the high demand in the labor market, the Government wants to increase this quota to 30,000 by the end of the year.

“The fact that the Labor Ministry increased the share of work permits for 2019 was like oxygen for the economy, because the firms were able to find solutions to the acute workforce crisis. The immigration process needs simplification,” said Elena Antoneac, head of operations for Nestlers Group, a company that provides immigration and global mobility services.

Currently, Romania hosts over 100,000 foreigners, both from EU and non-EU countries. Out of them, over 25,000 workers come from outside the EU, most of them from Vietnam, Nepal, Turkey, China or the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 08/20/2019 - 08:19
Business
Some 11,000 foreign workers were hired in Romania in H1 of 2019
20 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania accepted more than 11,000 citizens from outside the European area who came to work in the country, in the first half of this year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Most of them came from Vietnam (over 2,000), but there were also many workers coming from the Republic of Moldova, Sri Lanka, Nepal and India, according to the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI). In 2018, the number of work permits issued by IGI was slightly below 11,000.

The share of migrant workers who can be admitted to the Romanian labor market has increased to 20,000 in 2019, from 15,000 in 2018. In view of the high demand in the labor market, the Government wants to increase this quota to 30,000 by the end of the year.

“The fact that the Labor Ministry increased the share of work permits for 2019 was like oxygen for the economy, because the firms were able to find solutions to the acute workforce crisis. The immigration process needs simplification,” said Elena Antoneac, head of operations for Nestlers Group, a company that provides immigration and global mobility services.

Currently, Romania hosts over 100,000 foreigners, both from EU and non-EU countries. Out of them, over 25,000 workers come from outside the EU, most of them from Vietnam, Nepal, Turkey, China or the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 August 2019
Politics
Presidents of U.S. and Romania issue joint statement on future bilateral relations
15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40