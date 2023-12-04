Sports

EURO 2024 draw: Romania to face Belgium, Slovakia in Group E

04 December 2023

Following the draw in Hamburg on Saturday, December 2, Romania has been drawn in Group E alongside Belgium, Slovakia, and play-off winner B. 

The Romanian national football team’s first match will be played in Munich on June 17 against the play-off winner B, Biziday.ro reported. The next game will be against Belgium in Cologne on June 22 and then against Slovakia in Frankfurt on June 26.

Romania secured their place at EURO 2024 after a win against Israel in Hungary and finished the group stage as winners of Group I

UEFA EURO 2024 kicks off in Munich on June 14 and ends with the final in Berlin on July 14.

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/UEFA EURO 2024)

