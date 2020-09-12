Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Business

Romania’s food & drink service market to see fast recovery next year

09 December 2020
The food & drinks service market in Romania, which includes standard restaurants, fast food restaurants, cafes, canteens, pubs, and supermarkets, will double in 2021 to RON 20 billion (EUR 4 bln), double compared to 2020 but down 20% compared to 2019, according to the Hospitality Culture Institute's estimates.

The hospitality industry will develop new business strategies with the delivery segment playing a focal place.

"The HoReCa sector is preparing for a real V-shaped recovery in 2021, the bottom point being this winter. [This is] an ideal timing for those who want to invest in the sector. The main growth drivers of the food service market in 2021 will be the development of delivery and take-away and the reopening of hotel and indoor restaurants that were closed for six months this year," said Florin Maxim, founder of Hospitality Culture Institute, News.ro reported.

The delivery sector now represents 50% of the total food service market, compared to a share of only 10% in 2019. In just six months since the health crisis started, this segment has tripled and can absorb over 40% of the HoReCa market today, according to Hospitality Culture Institute calculations.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

