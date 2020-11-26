Romanian PM promises more aid to HoReCa

In a meeting with representatives of the HoReCa sector, Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said he favored extending the technical unemployment benefits to the firms subject to operating restrictions due to the pandemic for another six months (by mid-2021), News.ro reported.

Separately, the Government will discuss in the first reading the draft bill for a general subsidy paid to owners of HoReCa companies, which will cover 20% of the drop in their incomes in 2020 compared to 2019.

On Wednesday, November 25, prime minister Ludovic Orban and economy minister Virgil Popescu discussed this state aid scheme with HoReCa representatives.

This state aid scheme should compensate the losses registered by the companies in this sector due to the health crisis.

The Government will launch it after approval by the European Commission.

The implementation mechanism will be facilitated by an electronic application to reduce bureaucracy.

(Photo: Pixabay)

