Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:10
Business

Romanian PM promises more aid to HoReCa

26 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In a meeting with representatives of the HoReCa sector, Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said he favored extending the technical unemployment benefits to the firms subject to operating restrictions due to the pandemic for another six months (by mid-2021), News.ro reported.

Separately, the Government will discuss in the first reading the draft bill for a general subsidy paid to owners of HoReCa companies, which will cover 20% of the drop in their incomes in 2020 compared to 2019.

On Wednesday, November 25, prime minister Ludovic Orban and economy minister Virgil Popescu discussed this state aid scheme with HoReCa representatives.

This state aid scheme should compensate the losses registered by the companies in this sector due to the health crisis.

The Government will launch it after approval by the European Commission.

The implementation mechanism will be facilitated by an electronic application to reduce bureaucracy.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:10
Business

Romanian PM promises more aid to HoReCa

26 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In a meeting with representatives of the HoReCa sector, Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban said he favored extending the technical unemployment benefits to the firms subject to operating restrictions due to the pandemic for another six months (by mid-2021), News.ro reported.

Separately, the Government will discuss in the first reading the draft bill for a general subsidy paid to owners of HoReCa companies, which will cover 20% of the drop in their incomes in 2020 compared to 2019.

On Wednesday, November 25, prime minister Ludovic Orban and economy minister Virgil Popescu discussed this state aid scheme with HoReCa representatives.

This state aid scheme should compensate the losses registered by the companies in this sector due to the health crisis.

The Government will launch it after approval by the European Commission.

The implementation mechanism will be facilitated by an electronic application to reduce bureaucracy.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital