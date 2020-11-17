Focus Sat launches online television service in Romania

Focus Sat, one of the biggest providers of digital satellite television services in Romania, has launched Play TV, a new television service aligned with the trends on the smart television market in Romania.

Play TV can be contracted online, using only a smartcard and the Focus Sat app, without the need to install any digital reception equipment.

The service can be used on multiple screens and allows clients to watch TV programs on all types of smart devices: mobile phone, tablet, laptop, PC or TV.

Play TV is available through the Focus Sat app, runs on Android, iOS, and can be opened from any browser. This provides more freedom to users who require increased mobility. “

On the video content market, TV has long been determined by linear programming, but advanced technology has led to a better, more interactive television experience. Now TV programs can be viewed anywhere, anytime!” said Mihai Tilina, general manager of Eviso Marketing Advisory Romania, the local company that operates the Focus Sat brand.

The service has two subscription tiers, Play TV and Play TV Extra, depending on the chosen content. Clients can also opt for monthly subscriptions or they can pay only when they wish to have access.

Focus Sat is currently part of the M7 Canal+ Group. Eviso Marketing Advisory Romania had a turnover of RON 109 mln (EUR 22.7 mln) in 2019.

(Photo: Pexels)

