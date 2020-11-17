Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/17/2020 - 08:25
Business

Focus Sat launches online television service in Romania

17 November 2020
Focus Sat, one of the biggest providers of digital satellite television services in Romania, has launched Play TV, a new television service aligned with the trends on the smart television market in Romania.

Play TV can be contracted online, using only a smartcard and the Focus Sat app, without the need to install any digital reception equipment.

The service can be used on multiple screens and allows clients to watch TV programs on all types of smart devices: mobile phone, tablet, laptop, PC or TV.

Play TV is available through the Focus Sat app, runs on Android, iOS, and can be opened from any browser. This provides more freedom to users who require increased mobility. “

On the video content market, TV has long been determined by linear programming, but advanced technology has led to a better, more interactive television experience. Now TV programs can be viewed anywhere, anytime!” said Mihai Tilina, general manager of Eviso Marketing Advisory Romania, the local company that operates the Focus Sat brand.

The service has two subscription tiers, Play TV and Play TV Extra, depending on the chosen content. Clients can also opt for monthly subscriptions or they can pay only when they wish to have access.

Focus Sat is currently part of the M7 Canal+ Group. Eviso Marketing Advisory Romania had a turnover of RON 109 mln (EUR 22.7 mln) in 2019.

(Photo: Pexels)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

