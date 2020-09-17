Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:44
Business
Vodafone launches new TV service and converged services in Romania
17 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vodafone has launched Vodafone TV, an innovative service that brings users in Romania a completely new television and entertainment experience, in line with current trends and new consumer habits, the telecom group announced in a press release.

The company also launched new fixed-mobile convergent offers, under the Vodafone ONE umbrella.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Vodafone Romania, the second-biggest mobile carrier on the local market, turned into an integrated telecom group after taking over UPC Romania, a provider of cable TV, fixed broadband internet and fixed telephony services.

“Today we are making an important step in our strategy to strengthen our position on the convergent services market in Romania. The fact that we have become a fully integrated communications company is a catalyst that will enable us to continue to innovate and offer Romanians new and competitive solutions for convergent communication and entertainment, as well as the best options to be always connected, anywhere and anytime. I am happy that we are bringing in Romanians’ homes a new innovation and a new entertainment experience, with the Vodafone TV service, along with an enhanced convergent proposition, Vodafone ONE," said Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodafone Romania.

Vodafone TV, which is based on a platform that includes a 4K STB, unique on the Romanian market, facilitates users' access to their favorite content by integrating the linear TV grid and Video on Demand, as well as streaming applications into a single platform. Thus, customers can watch their favorite TV shows and the largest variety of On Demand content, on any device - TV, smartphone or tablet.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:44
Business
Vodafone launches new TV service and converged services in Romania
17 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vodafone has launched Vodafone TV, an innovative service that brings users in Romania a completely new television and entertainment experience, in line with current trends and new consumer habits, the telecom group announced in a press release.

The company also launched new fixed-mobile convergent offers, under the Vodafone ONE umbrella.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Vodafone Romania, the second-biggest mobile carrier on the local market, turned into an integrated telecom group after taking over UPC Romania, a provider of cable TV, fixed broadband internet and fixed telephony services.

“Today we are making an important step in our strategy to strengthen our position on the convergent services market in Romania. The fact that we have become a fully integrated communications company is a catalyst that will enable us to continue to innovate and offer Romanians new and competitive solutions for convergent communication and entertainment, as well as the best options to be always connected, anywhere and anytime. I am happy that we are bringing in Romanians’ homes a new innovation and a new entertainment experience, with the Vodafone TV service, along with an enhanced convergent proposition, Vodafone ONE," said Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodafone Romania.

Vodafone TV, which is based on a platform that includes a 4K STB, unique on the Romanian market, facilitates users' access to their favorite content by integrating the linear TV grid and Video on Demand, as well as streaming applications into a single platform. Thus, customers can watch their favorite TV shows and the largest variety of On Demand content, on any device - TV, smartphone or tablet.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content