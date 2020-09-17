Vodafone launches new TV service and converged services in Romania

Vodafone has launched Vodafone TV, an innovative service that brings users in Romania a completely new television and entertainment experience, in line with current trends and new consumer habits, the telecom group announced in a press release.

The company also launched new fixed-mobile convergent offers, under the Vodafone ONE umbrella.

Vodafone Romania, the second-biggest mobile carrier on the local market, turned into an integrated telecom group after taking over UPC Romania, a provider of cable TV, fixed broadband internet and fixed telephony services.

“Today we are making an important step in our strategy to strengthen our position on the convergent services market in Romania. The fact that we have become a fully integrated communications company is a catalyst that will enable us to continue to innovate and offer Romanians new and competitive solutions for convergent communication and entertainment, as well as the best options to be always connected, anywhere and anytime. I am happy that we are bringing in Romanians’ homes a new innovation and a new entertainment experience, with the Vodafone TV service, along with an enhanced convergent proposition, Vodafone ONE," said Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodafone Romania.

Vodafone TV, which is based on a platform that includes a 4K STB, unique on the Romanian market, facilitates users' access to their favorite content by integrating the linear TV grid and Video on Demand, as well as streaming applications into a single platform. Thus, customers can watch their favorite TV shows and the largest variety of On Demand content, on any device - TV, smartphone or tablet.

