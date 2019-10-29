National Theater Festival in Bucharest attracts public of over 25,000

Over 25,000 people attended the performances held as part of the National Theater Festival (FNT), which ended this past weekend in Bucharest.

The festival had some 3,000 guests and encompassed 101 events, held in almost 50 theater and exhibition venues.

The event featured 41 local productions, staged in the 2018 – 2019 season, and four foreign theater and dance performances.

Among the foreign productions showcased at FNT were May B, choreographed by Maguy Marin; Ce que le jour doit à la nuit, by Hervé Koubi; Eugene Onegin, based on Alexander Pushkin novel in verse; and two versions of William Shakespeare’s Richard III.

Performances directed by Radu Afrim, Felix Alexa, Dragoş Galgoţiu and Gelu Colceag were among the local productions selected for this year’s edition of FNT.

“The world is troubled everywhere, terrible things happen within us, with us, around us. The message that this edition wanted to send, 30 years after the December 1989 Revolution is this: theater is the magical moment of history, and its value lives on because there are people who take its story further,” Marina Constantinescu, the director of FNT, said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

